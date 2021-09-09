Mental health advice issued by Northumberland council for World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day is on September 10.

Each year has a different theme and focus, where organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness and bring to light a specific aspect of suicide prevention. This year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope through Change’ and will promote three key messages:

Look after yourself Look out for others Get help early

Liz Morgan, Director of Public Health at Northumberland County Council said: “Every suicide is a tragedy that can affect a wide network of individuals and it has significant and long-lasting effects on the people left behind.

“Suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. We are working together with partners to do all we can to prevent suicide and improve support for those affected.

“Supporting World Suicide Prevention Day gives us the opportunity to get people talking about mental health and where to signpost for help and support for those who are finding things tough.”

Councillor Catherine Seymour, Northumberland County Council’s Mental Health Champion, said: "Suicide has a devastating effect on families, friends and communities. We need to raise awareness of mental health, so people are encouraged to talk about how they are feeling.

“No matter how big or small, our actions can provide hope to those who are struggling. If anyone is feeling overwhelmed, I would encourage them to please reach out to someone.”

We all need help every now and then, but some more than others. Many feel a sense of hopelessness and dread. But it is important to remember that things DO get better. There is help out there for you or anyone that is suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. That is why on this day we gather to reaffirm our support for those in their time of need. To let all that are suffering either in silence or in the open know that we stand with you and that you are not alone.

So please, If you or someone you know is struggling, seek advice.

advice is available from:

The Samaritans (Support and information) - www.samaritans.org