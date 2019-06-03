Mobile Diabetes Unit on Fair Day

As nearly all Morpeth Lions Club members know of someone in their family who has been diagnosed with diabetes, the club is taking a proactive stance by organising a fully equipped Mobile Diabetes Unit to be present on Morpeth Fair Day.

Many have been identified by having a simple test when visiting the doctor. Early diagnosis has meant that treatment can quickly be implemented before the condition becomes worse.

For some, a visit to the doctor can be off putting and the Lions have arranged the unit to come to town with this in mind.

It is staffed by professionals who can make a diagnosis within five minutes and, if necessary, recommend a follow-up visit to the GP.

It will be in position in the Market Place on Sunday, June 9, between 10am to 4pm.

Everyone checked will be handed a certificate to confirm they took part in the pre-screening.

There is no cost involved, although participants may wish to make a donation to the Lions Club to help defray its costs.