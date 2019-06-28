New Northumberland cancer centre will treat NHS patients

The Rutherford Cancer Centre North East in Bomarsund. Picture by Jill Tate.

The partnership between the centre and Northumbria Healthcare applies to chemotherapy patients and is designed to help the trust ensure that treatments for cancer patients are not delayed.

The Rutherford offers a range of advanced cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and proton beam therapy, as well as diagnostic services.

Centre manager Chris Land said: “We are delighted to have formalised this partnership with Northumbria Healthcare, which will ensure that patients who need chemotherapy in the region do not face delays.

“The efforts of both our organisations are centred around patients having access to the most advanced treatments and precision radiotherapy.”

Initially, the Rutherford Cancer Centre will treat breast cancer patients with chemotherapy – an estimated 120 to 150 patients a year.

Sir James Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are very pleased to announce this partnership. It will provide tremendous benefits for cancer patients across the region and is part of our on-going commitment to provide outstanding care to everyone who needs it.