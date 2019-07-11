Northumberland health group taken out of 'special measures' after being rated as 'good' by NHS inspectors

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital. Picture by Jane Coltman.

The outcome, which sees the body come out of special measures and return to full financial independence after three years, will hugely benefit the local NHS and comes after three years of reforms.

“It’s hard to overstate just how proud I am of everyone here today,” said Janet Guy, chairman of the CCG.

“In testament to the calibre of the staff here, the whole organisation came together as one indivisible team and, with the support of our partners in local government and the wider NHS, to ensure we all collectively aimed for excellence in patient care.

“It has been a difficult road and to have reached this point is amazing. Patients across the county will feel the benefit.”

The CCG has been rated as outstanding, the highest possible level, in key clinical areas such as cancer care and mental health provision. It is now aiming for further improvements as it continues to invest in healthcare across Northumberland.

“Thanks to this rating we will be able to take full advantage of the technology and healthcare revolution currently sweeping the NHS in the region,” continued Janet. “It’s a really exciting time as we look to implement integrated community care and the NHS Long Term Plan.

“By coming out of special measures we will be able to make sure that Northumberland remains one of the best places to be a patient, or member of staff, in the whole NHS.”

Citing sweeping improvements in financial governance and overall accountability, NHS England also highlighted a number of areas for improvement but singled out for praise the CCG’s ability and record of working in collaboration with its partners across the region.

“Without a doubt, there is work still to be done” concluded Janet. “The team have done a fantastic job but no one is complacent, we have earned this rating and now we have to maintain and improve on it.