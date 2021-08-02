The 28 Northumberland businesses with ZERO or ONE STAR food hygiene ratings
Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:00 am
Inspections are carried out by the local authority.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Here are the 28 businesses across Northumberland with zero or one-star ratings.
