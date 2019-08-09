10 of Northumberland's historic highlights you can take in this summer

2 . Warkworth Castle

Be king or queen for the day in this mighty Northumberland fortress crowning the hilltop above the River Coquet. Enjoy a day out and see how the powerful Dukes of Northumberland, the Percy family lived. Explore the floors and rooms in the magnificent cross-shaped keep which was once home to 'Harry Hotspur', immortalised as a rebel lord by Shakespeare, and bane of Scottish raiders. See spectacular river and coastal views from the castle walls. The medieval myths and legends season is held on August 13-14, August 20-21 and August 28-29.

Photo: No

Copyright: