A beautiful day for annual fishing contest

morpeth lions club

The Lions Club of Morpeth held its annual Fontburn Charity Fishing Competition on May 5 and enjoyed fantastic weather.

Record catches were the order of the day, with bumper bags of trout for many of the 56 anglers taking part. Over 370lb of Rainbow trout were weighed in, for which the Fontburn Ranger Team are to be congratulated.

The heaviest senior bag was won by Derek Hodgson at 23lb, with Morpeth postman Robert Marshall taking second prize with 22lb 4oz. The heaviest fish was caught by Tommy Bourne at 4lb.

In the Junior competition Dominic Pearson triumphed with a bag of fish weighing 20lb 8oz. Keiran Bowden and Robert Ford were also prize winners, with last year’s winner Shay Gofton just missing out.

Thanks go to Northumbrian Water for support and use of facilities, sponsor Frasers Angling and Outdoors (Gateshead), and the Wansbeck Angling Association for monitoring the event.