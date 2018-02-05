Whitehouse Farm Centre near Morpeth is celebrating another record-breaking year after generating a turnover in excess of £1million in 2017.

The family business, which also celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has reported a five per cent increase in turnover and a four-and-a-half per cent increase in visitor numbers compared to its performance in 2016.

Whitehouse Farm.

The boost in visitors and turnover will enable the family owners and directors to invest a further £100,000 in new attractions, activities, facilities and recruitment this year.

Karen Lovatt, Operations Director at Whitehouse Farm Centre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our performance in 2017.

“During the last two years, we’ve made several investments totalling £80,000, which have had a significant impact on the business.

“When we launched 20 years ago the farm welcomed around 20,000 visitors and now we’re seeing in the region of 100,000 visitors a year. This valuable growth and the income it generates will help us to continue developing our visitor offering and events programme with many more exciting activities and attractions to encourage people to return time and again.”

Whitehouse Farm, Morpeth

Recent development work carried out at Whitehouse Farm Centre includes new enclosures in the animal barn and reptile house, several new animal species, a refurbishment of the café, the creation of a dedicated ice cream parlour and new equipment in the outdoor play area.

Ms Lovatt added: “These additions are just the tip of the iceberg, with work due to start on an exciting new project to extend more facilities within the farm park and our 21st anniversary celebrations.

“All the team at Whitehouse works extremely hard to keep developing our visitor offering to ensure we remain one of the best visitor attractions in the county.

“We have lots planned for 2018, including the roll-out of a fully digital booking system to make it easier for visitors to plan their day with us in advance. We also intend to host more events mid-week to encourage different age groups and community groups to visit us.

“We are already getting organised for the Easter holidays and making arrangements for our Super Heroes Weekend in May, and our 21st anniversary weekend in July, which promises to be a huge celebration.”

The team at the Whitehouse Farm may soon have another reason to celebrate after beating strong competition from across the UK in the National Farm Attraction Network Awards 2018.

The farm centre is a finalist in two categories, Best in Education and Farm Attraction of The Year.

To find out more about the attraction and what’s on go to www.whitehousefarmcentre.co.uk or see Facebook whitehousefarm or Twitter @WhitehouseFarm.