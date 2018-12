Fighting to preserve the beautiful Druridge Bay is nothing new in this community, as this photograph from 1988 shows. Do you recognise any of the people pictured? If so, we would love to hear from you.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs, or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk