Mini Shadow Edition range expands to hatch, convertible and electric models

Mini had added its blacked-out Shadow Edition specification to the Hatch, Convertible and Electric models. Prices start from £22,340, and all three are available to order from today.

Design

Replicating the Shadow Editions of the Clubman and Countryman, the new models get Midnight Black metallic paint, a contrasting silver roof, silver door mirrors and Piano Black exterior trim. There are also model-specific decals on the bonnet and front wings.

Both the Mini Hatch and Convertible Shadow Edition models are based on Sport trim-level cars. That means they already come complete with a John Cooper Works bodykit, a larger rear spoiler, front and rear LED lights, plus 18-inch alloys.

The Electric version is based on the range-topping Level 3 specification. That means a head-up display, parking assist, adaptive LED headlights and 17-inch alloys are all standard.

Interior

Inside the cabin, all three models have a piano black dashboard trim, unique treadplates plus an anthracite headliner. Out too go the standard seats to be replaced by John Cooper Works sports seats. A new sports steering wheel is also standard across the trio.

In addition to the styling tweaks, the Shadow Edition cars all gain extra kit, including automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, an intelligent emergency call function and the larger 8.8-inch infotainment system as standard.

Price

As for prices? The thee-door Hatch starts at £22,340 rising to £23,040 for the five-door. The entry price for the Convertible is £25,600. The Cooper or Cooper S petrol engines are available on all three models.

The base petrol unit is a 134bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 162lb ft to torque. Standard for is a six-speed manual ‘box, though an eight-speed auto is an optional £1,400.

The Cooper S meanwhile delivers 176bhp and 207lb ft of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol powerplant. That results in a 0–62mph in 6.6 seconds for the thee-door, and a top speed of 146mph. Again a six-speed manual is standard, though there’s also a seven-speed double-clutch auto on the options list.