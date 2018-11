This young team were doing their best in the Morpeth council chamber back in 1988, but what were they up to? If you can remember the occasion or recognise any of those pictured, please get in touch and let us know.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk