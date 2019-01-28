Discover the dazzling snowdrop displays

For that first glimpse of the spring to come, how about seeing drifts of snowdrops across a National Trust landscape?

The little white flowers bloom throughout January and February.

And one of the main National Trust sites for viewing snowdrops in Northumberland is at Wallington.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “Over the past four years visiting families have planted more than 400,000 snowdrops at Wallington, and a further 100,000 will be planted this February half-term. We’d love your help to help us make it half a million.

“As well as the common variety, Wallington’s snowdrop display includes a few special ones, including the Northumbrian Sandersii group, which has sulphur-yellow markings instead of green, and the pretty Flore Pleno with double the number of petals.”

The estate features a walled garden, an area filled with snowdrops, vibrant purple iris and yellow winter aconite.

Guests are also encouraged to take a look at the winter garden, an Edwardian conservatory which houses jasmine, begonia and clerodendrum.

The house does not re-open until February 16, but the woodland and estate are open from 10am until dusk every day.