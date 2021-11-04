Hygiene ratings issued to Northumberland restaurants, bars, cafes and takeaways

The ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.

The aim of the scheme is to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by providing clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

It is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The latest ratings for restaurants, cafes and canteens are as follows:

• Rated 5: Northumberland Communities Together at Forum Way, Cramlington; checked on October 4

• Rated 5: Quaranta Ltd at 18 Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval; checked on September 30

• Rated 5: Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House at Church Street, Rothbury; checked on September 29

• Rated 5: Queens Head Hotel at Townfoot, Rothbury; checked on September 29

• Rated 4: Scarlets Cakes & Shakes at 74a Beaconsfield Street, Blyth; checked on September 28

Four ratings have also been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Morpeth Town Football Club Ltd at High House Road, Morpeth; checked on September 30

• Rated 5: The Globe Inn at 7 Battle Hill, Hexham; checked on September 23

• Rated 5: The Grapes at 1 St Marys Chare, Hexham; checked on September 23

• Rated 1: Three Wheat Heads at Thropton; checked on September 9

And there are two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hungry Shack Blyth at 1b-1c Coomassie Road, Blyth; checked on September 29