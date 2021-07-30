Historic Northumberland property put on the market for £2.2 million
Historic Togston Hall, near Amble, has been put up for sale.
The Grade II listed building has been used as a private residence for the past 30 years but has potential as a boutique hotel or a luxury bed and breakfast (subject to the relevant permissions).
It consists of eight bedrooms, three of them with en suite facilities. There are two main bathrooms, three cloakrooms, two kitchens and four reception rooms.
In addition to the main property and its grounds are two detached lodges that are let on assured shorthold tenancies.
It is on the market with Yopa for offers in the region of £2.2million.
