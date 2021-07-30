The Grade II listed building has been used as a private residence for the past 30 years but has potential as a boutique hotel or a luxury bed and breakfast (subject to the relevant permissions).

It consists of eight bedrooms, three of them with en suite facilities. There are two main bathrooms, three cloakrooms, two kitchens and four reception rooms.

In addition to the main property and its grounds are two detached lodges that are let on assured shorthold tenancies.

It is on the market with Yopa for offers in the region of £2.2million.

1. Togston Hall It is believed that the Hall originally dates back to the 16th century when it was built as a defensive farmhouse and was then extensively remodelled and extended to its current layout during the Georgian period.

2. Gatehouse Togston Hall Lodge is an 18th century, two-bedroom, gatehouse cottage located at the main gates to Togston Hall.

3. Togston Hall Lodge It is one of two detached lodges that are let on assured shorthold tenancies.

4. North Lodge North Lodge is a contemporary, detached, two-bedroom cottage with a double garage.