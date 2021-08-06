The Rose, Low Wood, Swarland.

Last home in new Northumberland development hits the market

The last home in a new Swarland development has been put on the market.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:08 am

The Rose, a four bedroom detached family home, is parts of the Cussins’ development at Alexander Grove, Low Wood.

Its boasts high specification interiors, including luxury fitted kitchens, contemporary bathrooms and refined modern detailing throughout.

It is for sale at £545,000.

1. The Rose

The Rose at Low Wood, Swarland.

2. Lounge

The entrance hall leads to a well-proportioned living room.

3. Kitchen

A spacious, open-plan, family, kitchen and dining area with bi-fold doors leading to the rear patio and garden with open aspect.

4. Dining room

A separate dining room or office with walk-in bay window.

