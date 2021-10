Yikes! Northumberland castle revealed as UK’s most haunted

The kitchen/diner offers plenty of solid wood wall and base units complimented by a very stylish dark granite work surface.

An aerial view of the property shows its proximity to the coast.

The stunning view from the conservatory.

The attractive stone-built country home has parts dating back to the 1800s

Take a closer look with these 15 pictures...

It is being marketed by Yopa with offers over £1.4million being sought.

The stone-build period pad in the village of Cresswell offers uninterrupted views over Druridge Bay.