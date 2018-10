Somebody was in for some tasty treats by the look of this Morpeth picture from our archives from 1992. If you can remember the occasion, or recognise any of those pictured, please get in touch and let us know all about it.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk