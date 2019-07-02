IN PICTURES: 12 of the world's most famous roads

British holidaymakers are being encouraged to use the upcoming summer months as the perfect opportunity to discover some of the most famous and picturesque roads from around the world.

With the Arc de Triomphe at one end, the Place de la Concord at the other, and a slew of high and low end stores, theatres, bars and restaurants that adorn either side of this sweeping, tree-lined boulevard of Paris, is it any wonder that its one of the most famous boulevards in the world?

Motoring experts from car leasing giant LeaseVan.co.uk have researched 12 of the most renowned routes across the world – including highways in the USA, UK, France, Italy and China – to inspire the nation’s drivers to explore more of the world this summer.

Home to the legendary Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded all of their albums. The iconic photograph of the band on the zebra crossing was taken on the street outside of the studios, and fans flock to this spot all year round to recreate the famous pose.
This 2,400-mile stretch of road from Chicago to Santa Monica is one of Americas oldest and most famous highways. Also called the Main Street of America, it passes through eight states Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.
The Boulevard today is most famous for the fifteen-block stretch of sidewalk embedded with over 2,500 five-pointed stars made from terrazzo and brass. The stars bear the names of the Hollywood elite, and attract millions of visitors each year, with the first permanent star being created on March 28, 1960, for director Stanley Kramer.
Famed for its night life, award-winning dining, and more than 80 restaurants and bars, Lan Kwai Fong is the street and extended area around it thats popular with tourists and ex-pats.
The Guoliang Tunnel is carved along the side of and through the Taihang Mountains which are situated in the Henan Province of China, and its become quite the tourist attraction. Stretching 1.2 kilometres long, it took five years to build by just 13 villagers, to connect the small village of Guoliang to the rest of the world.
Punctuated by picturesque coastal towns including Positano and Ravello, the Amalfi Coast is home to SS163, a snaking two-lane road that hugs the jagged hills that meet the sparkling Tyrrhenian Sea. Once you've had your fill of fearless local drivers and googly eyed tourists, you'll find solace in the seaside trattorias and gelato stands.
he 100-mile White Rim Road loops around and below the Island mesa top and provides expansive views of the surrounding area. Trips usually take two to three days by car or three to four days by bike.
Tianmen is a mountain located within Tianmen Mountain National Park, Zhangjiajie, in north-western Hunan Province, China. An 11km road with 99 bends reaches the top of the mountain, taking visitors to Tianmen cave, a natural hole in the mountain 131.5 metres up.
Although it stretches just one block, this small section of road contains eight hair pins down a steep hill, earning its title The Worlds Most Crooked Lane.
Broadway is most famous for the ten or so blocks between 42 nd and 53 rd streets, thats often referred to as the Theatre District, The Great White Way, or the heart of the American theatre.
The Stelvio Pass, located in Italy, is the highest paved mountain pass in the Eastern Alps, which Top Gear once named the greatest driving road in the world. The main road is closed in the winter months from November to May, so the summer holidays provide the ideal opportunity to enjoy it. Try driving this pass either early morning or late evening to catch the sunrise or sunset for the added wow factor.