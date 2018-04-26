Jet2 announces new summer routes from Newcastle Airport - find out where

Two brand new destinations have been announced for next summer from Newcastle Airport.

Jet2 made the announcement today that flights will launch to Bourgas (Bulgaria) and Izmir (Turkey) with more than 930,000 seats available.

Stanislav Yevetski, front right, played Viktor Krum in the Harry Potter films.

Starting in May 2019, the company will operate a weekly Wednesday service to Bourgas.

There will be services every Friday to Izmir in response to the huge demand for package holidays in Turkey.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are extremely excited about our Summer 19 programme from Newcastle Airport, which is our biggest and best to date.

"The two fantastic brand new destinations announced today, give holidaymakers even more choice with our award-winning airline and package holiday business.

"“The addition of flights to Bourgas means we will operate to Bulgaria for the first time, and with resorts such as Sunny Beach on sale, we are expecting it be hugely popular with local holidaymakers.

"Turkey continues to see huge demand, so we are opening up more resorts on the west coast of this fantastic country, by adding flights and holidays to Izmir."

Flights start from £69 one way including taxes from Newcastle Airport to Bourgas, and holidays from £349 per person, including a 22kg luggage allowance and return transfers.

Flights start from £69 one way including taxes from Newcastle Airport to Izmir, and holidays from £419 per person, including a 22kg luggage allowance and return transfers.