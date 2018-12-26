Lodge splashes the cash to help out town’s youngsters

Freemasons

Generous Freemasons from Morpeth have been doing their best to help out a local community group.

Members of D’Ogle Lodge have donated much-needed funds to one of the town’s Scout groups to help youngsters to carry out their important work in the community.

The Freemasons, whose group meets in Morpeth’s Winton House, decided to donate a total of £100 to the 4th Morpeth Scout Group.

The generous donation formed part of the Lodge’s Freemasons In The Community commitment.

The cheque was presented by Lodge members father and son David and Jonathan Richardson.

Eight-year-old Milo Stewart, from Widdrington Station, who represented the Scout group, collected the funds.

Presenting the cheque to the youngster, David Richardson said: “We heard about the good work that the Scouts do in the town with young people and decided to help.

“It’s great to be able to help people locally to carry on the good work that they do.”