New scheme aims to break the cycle of 'yo-yo diets' in Northumberland

The new programme will be available in leisure centres around the county from October and is open to adults in Northumberland who are interested in losing weight and getting fitter and healthier.

It is aimed at people with a body mass index (BMI) of over 30kg/m2 or over who have been referred by their GP or other health professional.

Anyone interested in joining the programme to reduce their weight should ask their GP or practice nurse to be referred.

The unique 12-week course called the Momenta programme has been developed by experts in the fields of nutrition, physical activity and psychology, and is based on the latest scientific evidence.

The programme helps participants with busy lives to set realistic lifestyle goals, enabling them to break the cycle of dieting and fad methods of weight loss.

They will also learn about the key factors that contribute to weight gain and why so many methods of ‘dieting’ fail in the long term.

Active Northumberland already runs a highly successful Exercise Referral Scheme, working in partnership with local GP surgeries to encourage anyone who has a medical condition such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or musculoskeletal issues to become more active and help improve their medical conditions. This new programme is an extension of this work.

Mark Tweedie, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: "We think our new weight management programme will really benefit local residents. It is one of many new programmes we plan to introduce as part of our new transformation strategy.

“We have a fabulous team of well qualified, passionate and very personable people who are ready to help residents who find it difficult to maintain a healthy weight.

“The programme is about helping people to understand food habits and behaviour, and also to set realistic goals to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.