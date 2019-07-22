Nine foods to help combat the signs of ageing

Can help stem signs of ageing

Health and wellbeing experts from Vivotion.com have compiled a list of the best food types that can help keep Britain looking, and feeling, younger for longer.

Pairing red wine with olives and nuts may seem like the start of a sophisticated evening, but the increase of vitamins and nutrients will also help your body feel younger.

One of the main signs of ageing is eyesight beginning to get poorer, something which eating plenty of eggs can help prevent.

A spokesperson for Vivotion.com said: “Although the signs of ageing can be seen from the outside, it all starts from within.

“The food types on the list ensure the body has plenty of nutrients needed to keep internal systems going at the optimum rate before they slow down – which is when the signs of ageing creep in.

“Taking time to look at the health benefits of different foods can help you look more youthful for longer.”

These are Vivotion.com’s pick of nine anti-ageing foods:

1. Nuts

It doesn’t matter what type of nuts you turn too, they’re full of nutrients and are fantastic sources of protein, fibre and micronutrients. They also have great cholesterol-lowering and anti-inflammatory effects.

Nuts are also a great source of vitamin E which can help repair skin tissue, retain skin moisture and protect skin from UV rays.

2. Blueberries

These little berries have one of the highest levels of antioxidants in fruit. Full of anthocyanin, which is responsible for the deep blue colour and provides anti-ageing qualities.

They’re also full of vitamin C which helps to protect cells, encourages the absorption of iron and aids the digestive system.

3. Avocado

A fantastic source of inflammation-fighting fatty acids which helps to keep skin smooth and supple. The high content of Vitamin A can shed dead skin cells, leaving glowing skin behind. The carotenoid in the fruit can also help block toxins and damage from the sun’s rays.

4. Olives

They can help protect your DNA and keep you looking and feeling younger due to the amount of polyphenols and phytonutrients in olives. You need to make sure you choose the stoned olives to reap the benefits, due to the pitting process stripping them of the vital nutrients.

5. Edamame

Foods rich in soya, such as Edamame, are great for healthy bones and the cardiovascular system. Women starting or nearing the menopause should turn to these foods, due to them helping boost oestrogen levels, which are significantly lowered through the process.

6. Turmeric

The spice helps fight cell damage, chronic disease and ageing due to it keeping skin and organs in good condition. Its pigment curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory compound and can lower the risk of heart disease.

7. Spinach

A strong source of phytonutrients that help protect skin from sun damage. Also full of beta-carotene and lutein which are two nutrients that help improve skin elasticity meaning wrinkles can be avoided for longer.

8. Red Wine

Everything in moderation, it’s no secret that red wine can have anti-ageing benefits. The flavonoids you drink in the wine helps reduce bad cholesterol and in turn the risk of coronary heart disease whilst boosting good cholesterol. It also provides you with resveratrol which is thought to help maintain muscle.

9. Eggs