Northumberlandia proves its popularity with photographers to make national top 10

Northumberlandia.

The huge land sculpture in the shape of a reclining female figure, near Blagdon, is the fourth most stunning UK nature reserve to capture on camera, according to instagram data.

Data has revealed Gogarth in North Wales to be the UK’s most photogenic nature reserve with 845 pictures per hectare, followed by Ditchling Beacon in Sussex (532) and Cornwall’s Looe Island (417) followed by Northumberlandia (225).

The research, conducted by the wildlife experts at Ark Wildlife, analysed over 150,000 hashtags from the UK’s most wildlife-abundant nature reserves.

Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and director at Ark Wildlife, said: “Nature reserves are vital for conservation work to help to protect our wildlife and to protect our planet for future generations.

"It is a joy to capture wildlife in action or a stunning sunset and to share these images to increase conservation awareness, but we don’t want digital photos to be all that is left if these habitats disappear.

"Maintaining wild areas across the UK to allow people to engage with wildlife is also good for our mental health. Using precious holiday time to slow down and appreciate the natural world is greatly beneficial as it contrasts starkly with our fast paced digital existences.

“Make sure to follow the rules of the nature reserve to keep our wildlife safe — don’t leave litter, don’t make sudden loud noises to startle the wildlife, and don’t feed them food that may be harmful to them. Also be mindful when taking photographs (no flash) and no drones.

“I hope that a visit to a nature reserve will inspire you to create your own wildlife area back home — whether that’s letting an area in your garden grow wild or creating a wildlife haven in a community space.”

Top 10

1. Gogarth Nature Reserve, North Wales

2. Ditchling Beacon Nature Reserve, Sussex

3. Looe Island Nature Reserve, Cornwall

4. Northumberlandia Nature Reserve, Northumberland

5. Crickley Hill Nature Reserve, Gloucestershire

6. St Catherine’s Hill Nature Reserve, Hampshire

7. Bowness on Solway Nature Reserve, Cumbria

8. West Bexington Nature Reserve, Dorset

9. Flamborough Cliffs Nature Reserve, Yorkshire

10. Falls of Clyde Nature Reserve, South Lanarkshire