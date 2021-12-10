Northumberland has a whole host of towns and villages offering up amazing places to eat, great culture, an array of gift shops, museums and great pubs to eat and drink in. But which ones are the prettiest?
Jemima Kirkwood from Cottages in Northumberland says: “It wasn’t hard for us to pick ten Northumberland villages to fit into our top 10 prettiest, they are all so pretty.
"However, we looked at which ones had great views of the sea, beaches nearby, historic castles or attractions on site, and we also looked at things like harbours, traditional architecture and the general aesthetic of the villages in terms of layouts and colour pallettes. We are delighted with our top 10 and welcome anyone to come and experience them for themselves.”Read on to find out which villages made the cut...
1. Seahouses
Full of colour and character, this seaside village is a bustling hub for tourists offering a lively atmosphere. The harbour decorates the edge of the town as boats are moored after days out fishing, and the sandy beach stretching north of that is perfect for picturesque walks and days by the sea. The town itself is small and sweet yet has plenty of options when it comes to eating out and the centre is where you will find beach shops, village stores and fish and chip takeaways.
Photo: Ian Smith
2. Craster
Nestled under the impressive and dramatic Dunstanburgh Castle, Craster is a small and picturesque harbour village. You will find a small beach here at the harbour where hours can be spent watching the boats, marine life and sea birds that float in and out. The road running through the village passes right by the original kipper smokehouse buildings with their cheery orange roofs, one of which is now a popular pub.
Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Warkworth
A bit further inland, cuddled by the River Coquet, Warkworth is a honeypot spot that’s always a popular choice with visitors. Warkworth Castle sits proudly in the middle, in a hilltop position, creating an impressive scene. And the traditional town houses dotted around it, lining the riverbank, add to the overall charm of the village. Its characterful main street is dotted with shops and eateries and the trees lining the streets give it that real country town feel.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Corbridge
This is a quiet little village with lots of character and an interesting history. It was once a garrison town for Roman soldiers and many of the houses still standing today are built with stone from the Roman town of Corstopitum. It is a picture perfect village where shops, pubs and boutiques line the cobbled pavements, and pretty hanging flower planters frame the cosy shop windows.
Photo: Google