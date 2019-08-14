These 8 popular cruise ships failed their health inspections - ranking as unsatisfactory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out health inspections as part of their Vessel Sanitation Program.

By Helen Johnson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 12:13
They rank scores of 86 or higher as satisfactory scores, with scores of 85 or lower being rated as ‘NOT Satisfactory Scores’. The CDC website explains that ‘Inspections scores of 85 or lower are NOT satisfactory.’ These are 8 cruise ships that scored 85 or lower.

Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. Inspected on 18 Jul 2019. Score: 77
Compagnie Du Ponant SA. Inspected on 6 Oct 2017. Score: 84
Royal Caribbean International. Inspected on 3 Jul 2019. Score: 82
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. Inspected on 24 Jul 2019. Score: 81
Maritime Holdings Group. Inspected on 13 July 2018. Score: 85
Japan Cruise Line, Inc. Inspected on 13 Feb 2017. Score: 76
Un-Cruise Adventures. Inspected on: 9 Sep 2018. Score: 79
Silversea Cruises Ltd. Inspected on: 18 Mar 2018. Score: 79