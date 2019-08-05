These are the most affordable university towns in the UK

These are the most affordable places for university students to study in the UK for 2019, based on living costs.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 09:49
These are the most affordable places for university students to study in the UK for 2019, based on living costs

The rankings come from new research by Totally Money, who assessed eight cost of living factors to determine the most affordable areas. These were university hall accommodation, gym membership, a restaurant meal for two, cappuccino cost, a cinema ticket, the price of a pint in Wetherspoons, a large doner kebab, and the cost of an Uber to the university's listed town or city. Here are the 25 that ranked as the most affordable.

Cost of rent per week: 83
Cost of rent per week: 105
Cost of rent per week: 75
Cost of rent per week: 85
Cost of rent per week: 102
Cost of rent per week: 89
Cost of rent per week: 85
Cost of rent per week: 75
Cost of rent per week: 91
Cost of rent per week: 92
Cost of rent per week: 91
Cost of rent per week: 128
Cost of rent per week: 138
Cost of rent per week: 84
Cost of rent per week: 76
Cost of rent per week: 138
Cost of rent per week: 98
Cost of rent per week: 96
Cost of rent per week: 101
Cost of rent per week: 75
Cost of rent per week: 106
Cost of rent per week: 112
Cost of rent per week: 109
Cost of rent per week: 125
Cost of rent per week: 93