Pandemic drives taxis off the road

Taxi drivers quit

The National Private Hire and Taxi Association (NPHTA) said the huge drop in the number of licensed vehicles across England was because of the "sheer absence" of any financial support from Government for the industry.

Department for Transport figures show 802 vehicles were licensed to operate in Northumberland at the end of March – 479 traditional taxis and 323 private hire vehicles.

That was down from 851 the year before, when there were 502 taxis and 349 private hire vehicles.

Nationally, the number of licensed vehicles decreased by 16% from 298,800 to 251,100 over the year.

David Lawrie, director of the NPHTA, said: "Due to the sheer absence of any financial support for the taxi and private hire industry, many have had to go on to benefits or found alternative work to keep a roof over their heads and feed their families.

"They feel they have been kicked into the long grass, and forgotten about completely."

He called on the Government to offer more targeted financial support for the trade.

The DfT figures show there were 4.5 taxis and private hire vehicles for every 1,000 people in England at the end of March – down from 5.3 in 2020.

At 2.5 per 1,000 people, Northumberland has a rate below the national average.