Travelling after Brexit - how it impacts data roaming and driving abroad

It's not just trade deals and legislation that are a mine field when it comes to Brexit - even planning your next holiday might be tricky.

It could be you have concerns about if your flight will still take off or what you need to do if you are driving in Europe.

Data roaming charges could increase after Brexit

Travel company First Choice and ABTA, the leading association of travel agents and tour operators, have released details in a bid to help travellers.

Will flights still go even if a deal isn’t reached?

First Choice said: “We know that flights taking off in the UK will still be permitted to fly within the European Union’s airspace, even it a deal isn’t reached - that’s been confirmed by the European Commission.

“Even if we have a no-deal Brexit, flights between the UK and the EU will still take place as normal. Even when a deal is decided, nothing will happen overnight - we’ll go into a period of transition for two years up until late 2020.”

What about if I'm driving while on holiday?

For those that choose to drive abroad ABTA says that those with a full UK driving licence may need to apply for a relevant International Driving Permit.

These cost £5.50 and are available directly from the Post Office - the RAC and AA will not be issuing them from February 1.

There are two IDPs depending on which country you are visiting - drivers travelling between different countries (France and Spain, for example) may need both types.

ABTA said: “The Government is working to extend the network of Post Offices where you can apply for an International Driving Permit, and has plans to roll these out in more branches across the UK from 1 February 2019.

“Check carefully which permit is required for each country you intend to drive within, as you may need more than one permit to comply with the law.”

You may also need a green card. Find out more here: Motorists will need a green card to drive their own vehicle in EU

Any other areas of concern?

Another area that could be impacted on is data roaming.

Under EU rules the cost of making calls, sending messages or using the internet on your phone in the EU is the same in the UK.

ABTA said: “If the UK leaves without a deal these rules will no longer apply - however, some UK companies have said they may continue to offer this benefit to their customers. Before you travel, check with your mobile phone provider about the costs of using your phone in the EU.”

For more information and latest updates, visit www.abta.com