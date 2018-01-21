Weekly health walks are launched

A new timetable of weekly health walks has been launched by Active Northumberland, offering plenty of opportunities to explore the county’s beautiful countryside through the seasons.

The group walks are free, vary in length from short to intermediate and long, and are open to everyone.

They are led by friendly, trained volunteers, who are on hand to provide encouragement and support and help people enjoy the many physical and mental health benefits that regular walking brings.

Walking is a low impact exercise that has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, stroke and some cancers, while getting out in the fresh air with friends can help combat loneliness and depression.

To view a timetable of walks in your area log on to www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/Activities.aspx and search health walks under the A-Z activity section.

County councillor Cath Homer, cabinet member for leisure, said: “In many ways walking is the perfect prescription. It’s good for our health, it’s a great mood-booster and a great way for people to get more exercise into their busy lives. Our group walks also offer people a great opportunity to explore their local area.”