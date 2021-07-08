EE launches unique pay monthly ‘Stay Connected’ data and new NHS Heroes offer, as well as 4G and WiFi Calling on pay as you go

EE today announced it will become the only UK network to help new and upgrading pay monthly customers stay connected at no extra cost, even if their monthly data allowance runs out. EE is also offering a new long-term package of benefits exclusively for NHS workers, as part of its continued support and thanks to NHS staff, and has commenced the roll out of 4G and WiFi Calling across pay as you go plans.

Stay Connected Data

Designed to meet the needs of the 61% of UK smartphone users that see being connected on the move as essential for them to go about their daily lives, EE is set to become the only network in the UK to ensure customers across all of its new tiers of Pay Monthly plans are always connected at no extra cost if their monthly high-speed data allowance runs out. Available from 7th July across new Smart and Essential Pay Monthly handset plans and SIM only plans, EE’s Stay Connected service will also appeal to the 41% of the public that use up their monthly data allowance before the end of the month on a regular basis.

In a recent independent survey of smartphone users, 38% revealed that they would miss instant messaging the most if they ran out of data with the fear of missing out on fun with family and friends a key worry. 33% revealed that not being able to get directions while getting about was their biggest concern if they were to use up their data allowance, with nearly half claiming they use their smartphones for driving directions to get from A to B. Meanwhile, a further 38% revealed they stream music to their handset at least 2-3 times a week, highlighting how smartphones keep the public connected to the people, places, and music they love.

The EE Stay Connected service automatically switches on once a customer has used their monthly data allowance and is fast enough* for customers to send and receive data messages, check their emails on the go, and get where they need to with access to maps – helping them keep in touch. The service also helps the 68% who revealed they would search for Wi-Fi at a café or public place once their data allowance had run out.

Customers will still have the choice of a data add-on if they would like to continue with full speed data or they can receive additional data from someone on the same shared plan via data-gifting. Stay Connected comes in addition to EE’s full speed unlimited data plans - offering customers the most comprehensive range of connectivity solutions for on the move.

NHS Heroes perks

More than 300,000 NHS workers are already receiving unlimited data2. Moving forward EE will offer customers that have used up their monthly allowance access to mobile data at no extra cost at a speed fast enough* for instant messaging, web browsing and streaming music and video. NHS workers new to EE or upgrading will also benefit from 20% off their monthly price plan with the option to extend this for to up four friends or family members. NHS workers will also be offered priority mobile phone repairs, so if their phone breaks, EE will fast-track it to be fixed. Customers can do this by popping into an EE store, or a courier will be sent to collect their handset whether that’s at home or at work. Customers can also borrow a replacement phone from one of EE’s stores while the repair is taking place.

The new EE NHS offer is open for new registrations online from July 7th 2021, to all EE pay monthly customers who have a valid NHS email address or NHS photo ID. It is also available to NHS workers who have already signed-up to the existing unlimited data offer, and they will be enrolled onto the new offer automatically.

4G and WiFi C alling on Pay as you Go

EE has started rolling out 4G Calling and WiFi Calling to pay as you go customers (including those on a Flex plan) with compatible handsets. New pay as you go customers will be able to access both services when they activate their SIM cards and the update is being rolled-out in a phased approach to all existing customers with the aim of having the service accessible to all of them by mid-August.

Once WiFi Calling is activated in a customer’s smartphone settings, they can make and receive calls automatically where they have a WiFi connection. Unlike some other WiFi solutions, WiFi Calling doesn’t require an app. Once activated, it’s automatic - allowing customers to dial as normal, whether that is in the basement, in a coffee shop or even on the London Underground. Calls and texts come out of their monthly allowance as normal and out-of-allowance calls will be charged at your standard rate.

Meanwhile, EE is also rolling out 4G calling to customers with a compatible handset. With 4G Calling customers can take advantage of crystal clear HD Voice calls, and they are able to browse the web while on a phone call, whether that is checking a map, sending a WhatsApp, or browsing Instagram. With more UK geographic coverage than any other operator, and a seamless handover when moving between 4G and WiFi calls - EE pay as you go customers will be able to remain connected in more places than ever before.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award winning 4G and 5G networks. That’s why we’re introducing ‘Stay Connected’ data in our new pay monthly plans, becoming the only major UK network to enable customers to stay connected at no extra cost when their monthly data allowance runs out, and enhancing our pay as you go service with 4G and WiFi Calling, so customers can make calls and send texts from more places in the UK than ever before.

“We’re also expanding our NHS offer to continue to support the people who work so selflessly to help us all. One in five of the over 1.6 million NHS workers in the UK are currently benefitting from our existing NHS offer, and we want to carry on doing our bit to connect those who need it most.”