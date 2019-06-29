Taylor Swift and Rita Ora to Headline Amazon’s “unmissable” Prime Day gigs in New York and London

Amazon has announced a parade of world-class entertainment events for Prime members across the world in the lead-up to its biggest ever Prime Day sale, with pop sensations Taylor Swift and Rita Ora headlining gigs in New York and London.

Fresh from her first ever headline arena tour, UK pop sensation, Rita Ora will kick off celebrations at Amazon UK’s Prime Day Party, presented by Amazon Music, in London on 10th July. The British pop icon will perform tracks from her celebrated album Phoenix, including hits “Your Song” and “Anywhere” at the intimate free gig, and will be supported by BBC’s Sound of 2017 winner Ray BLK (“Run Run”, “My Hood ft. Stormzy”). The majority of tickets to the event are being reserved exclusively for Prime members who can enter the competition to win a pair at www.amazon.co.uk/primedayparty. Don’t want to miss out? Sign up for a free Amazon Prime membership trial ASAP. The competition to win tickets closes at 6AM on July 4th, so get in quick to be in with a chance of being at this unmissable event.

While across the pond, 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and one of the most influential artists of our time, Taylor Swift, will headline the Prime Day Concert. Prime members will enjoy a front row seat to stream the global Prime Day Concert exclusively on Prime Video, with additional performances from artists including two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dua Lipa, multi-award-winning artist SZA, and global superstar Becky G.