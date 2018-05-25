10th year for popular ride and show fund-raiser

The annual Gary Routledge Ride and Show reaches its 10th year on Monday.

Bikers from across the North East will once again gather for the ride out in Northumberland in memory of Gary and to raise money for charity in the process.

As in previous years, the run will start at the Dyke Neuk in Meldon from 9am and then make its way to a coastal route to get to Bamburgh for a tea stop in the car park beneath the medieval castle walls.

The return leg is via Wooler and across the moors on the A697 to Morpeth.

Following the success of Morpeth as a new show venue in 2017, the bike show will once again be held in the High Stanners area of the town – it will start at about 1pm.

There will be a display of race bikes, entertainment for all the family and the regular charity raffle, which this year will raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service and A Fish for Life, a charity that supports schooling for orphans in areas of Kenya.