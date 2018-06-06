8 luxury seaside cottages perfect for an escape to the Northumbrian coast

Northumberland is known for its coastal beauty, with both locals and tourists flocking to the region’s scenic seaside locations, either for the day or a trip away.

What better way to enjoy a trip away than in a cosy cottage in some of Northumberland’s most beautiful coastal locations?

Here are 8 luxury cottages which are perfect for a seaside escape on the Northumbrian coast.

Bamburgh Coach House, Glororum, Bamburgh

Bamburgh coach house is a recently completed stone farm building conversion within a development at Glororum, situated just outside of Bamburgh.

With two bedrooms, a good-sized living space, garden and indoor games barn, this cottage is suitable for both families or couples.

Glimpses of the sea and Bamburgh Castle are available from the upstairs bedrooms and the wide array of amenities in Bamburgh village, including shops, restaurants, the beach and castle, are located just a mile down the road.

4 nights from Monday June 11-Friday June 15.

Price: £640 (Sleeps 5).

For more information visit: coastalretreats.co.uk/retreats/the-bamburgh-coach-house/



Coastguard’s Cottage, Craster

This is a lovely old terraced cottage with original features, offering good-sized accommodation for up to eight guests. Dogs are also welcome at this cottage.

It offers open-plan living accommodation, a sun porch and a garden which is great for sitting and watching the view over the harbour below.

The cottage is situated in a quiet back street, but is just a short walk from Craster’s Jolly Fisherman pub, cafe, art gallery and harbour.

Short breaks from £515 (Sleeps 8)

For more information visit: coastalretreats.co.uk/retreats/coastguards-cottage/





Dairy Three, Dunstan Steads, Embleton

This cottage is located just 350m from one of Northumberland’s finest beaches, offering a superb luxury beach holiday.

Part of the original dairy buildings of the farm steading, this cottage was refurbished in 2017 with a professional interior design scheme.

It boasts quirky features, great sea views and a large woodland garden, which is a great place for kids to run around in.

Short breaks from: £655 (Sleeps 6)

For more information visit: coastalretreats.co.uk/retreats/dairy-three/





Bank Top Cottage, Cresswell

Bank Top Cottage is a unique & luxurious beach cottage for two, perfect for romantic coastal getaways.

The cottage overlooks the 9 miles of Druridge bay in the beautiful county of Northumberland, with ever-changing 180 degree sea views.

The property is detached and all on one level, has parking right outside the entrance and boasts a fully apexed open-plan lounge and kitchen overlooking the sea, with it's own private glass-fronted balcony.

£599 - £799 per week (Sleeps 2)

For further information visit: simplyseaviews.co.uk/listings/128271/bank-top-cottage/



Coastguard Cottage, Low newton-by-the-sea

This splendid property is located in the lovely village of Low Newton-by-the-Sea, near Beadnell, and can sleep four people.

Coastguard cottage has a double bedroom, a family room with three single beds, a bathroom and an open plan living area with a fitted kitchen, a dining area and a sitting area.

Outside there is off road parking for two cars and situated at the front of the property there is a large, shared enclosed, lawned garden with furniture.

£465 - £1093 per week (Sleeps 4)

For further information visit: simplyseaviews.co.uk/listings/25130/coastguard-cottage/



Eider Cottage, Embleton

Eider cottage is part of a small terrace of bungalows with uninterrupted views towards the sea and almost immediate access onto Embleton Bay.

With splendid views across open fields, with the sea as a backdrop from the patio windows and an outside seating area, this self-catering holiday bungalow is extremely well placed for a peaceful seaside retreat.

Price: £358 - £742 per week (Sleeps 4)

For further information visit: simplyseaviews.co.uk/listings/48043/eider-cottage/





Sea Cottage, Beadnell

This lovely seaside holiday home is full of style and coastal charm, providing the perfect place for an old fashioned family beach holiday.

Nestled in a huddle of pretty cottages with the rear garden gate opening straight onto the dunes of Beadnell Bay, you can follow the short sandy path through the dunes down to one of the most beautiful beaches in Northumberland.

Beadnell’s picturesque harbour is alive with beach and boat-life and there are a variety of watersports available right on your doorstep.

Price: £750-1570 (Sleeps 10)

For further information visit: http://www.sandandcastle.co.uk/cottage/sea-cottage



Brent Goose Cottage Budle Bay, Bamburgh

Set within the dunes of Budle Bay sands, Brent Goose cottage is the perfect getaway for those looking for some tranquillity by the sea.

With a privately owned sandy beach for all guests to enjoy, you can sit at peace within an area of outstanding natural beauty, watching the day go by in utter tranquility.

Prices vary (Sleep 4)

For more information visit: stablewoodcoastalcottages.com/cottages/heather-cottages/brentgoose-cottage

