A catwalk debut in the Big Apple for Georgie

A teenager got more than she bargained for when a fashion designer was asked if she could give her some modelling experience.

After being impressed with the shots of Georgie Jeffrey taken at the family home – a farm in the Widdrington area – Krissie Colton said she would like the 15-year-old to wear one of her ME Clothing outfits on the catwalk during the New York Fashion Week powered by The SOCIETY event.

It took place earlier this month and now the Morpeth King Edward VI School student has spoken of her delight at making her modelling debut in the USA.

She said: “It was such an incredible experience and it made me feel that I could do anything.

“I was shocked to be given the opportunity to go to New York when I was told, but also very happy and excited.

“I’m so thankful to Krissie Colton, who is a fantastic designer. My outfit tied in with her British theme for the fashion week.

“It was sent to me before the trip to New York, so I was able to practice walking in it, and this was really helpful as there was no time for a rehearsal at the venue.

“I was a bit nervous just before it was my turn on the catwalk, but I was more excited than nervous as it was a new experience for me. I was very proud of myself afterwards

“Everyone there was really supportive and friendly and my school has been very supportive as well.

“There was also time to see some of the main tourist spots during the visit and as I love photography, I enjoyed taking a lot of pictures.

“I’ve been asked by Krissie to model for he again at a similar event in London in September and this will boost my confidence even more.”

After receiving the New York offer in October, Georgie did some catwalk training with a professional in London and had a professional photo shoot in Morpeth so she was more comfortable with modelling.

Her mother Gail, who accompanied her in the USA, explained that she messaged a few designers via casting websites she is a member of through her work and it was ‘sheer good luck’ that the message to Krissie came as the designer was seeking young people to model for her at the New York event.