A colourful way to welcome springtime

The day of the spring equinox was also the international day of happiness and the Hindu spring festival of Holi, known as the festival of colours.
Pupils at Stannington First School have been learning about Holi and celebrated with a fun day of activities in school.
In the morning, they drew huge chalk rangoli patterns on the yard, enjoyed popcorn cooked on the Holika bonfire and made some wooden Holika figures.
To end the day, the school had its own colour run on the school field and both pupils and staff ran through clouds of bright powder.
A school spokeswoman said: “It was a fantastic celebration and a memorable way to welcome spring.”