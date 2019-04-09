A colourful way to welcome springtime

The day of the spring equinox was also the international day of happiness and the Hindu spring festival of Holi, known as the festival of colours.

Pupils at Stannington First School have been learning about Holi and celebrated with a fun day of activities in school.

Staff at the school also took part in the colour run and they enjoyed it as much as the pupils.

In the morning, they drew huge chalk rangoli patterns on the yard, enjoyed popcorn cooked on the Holika bonfire and made some wooden Holika figures.

To end the day, the school had its own colour run on the school field and both pupils and staff ran through clouds of bright powder.

A school spokeswoman said: “It was a fantastic celebration and a memorable way to welcome spring.”

The activities included making some wooden Holika figures.

Some of the Stannington First School pupils on the colour run.