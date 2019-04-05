A fun park run in aid of mental health charity

A group of young children put their best foot forward on an accompanied fund-raising run in Morpeth.

Little Movers UK is a provider of pre-school dance, movement and exercise classes across the country and it is supporting mental health charity Mind.

Its Miles for Mind initiative kicked-off at Gateshead Stadium last week, with hundreds of children present.

Fiona Cochrane owns the Little Movers Morpeth and Northumberland South franchise and her classes have been running this week – in parks and on fields and astroturf.

The first in the Miles for Mind programme she organised was at Carlisle Park on Monday morning.

Morpeth’s Mayor and Mayoress, Jack Gebhard and Anne Guy, took part in this run. Coun Gebhard’s charity for his year in the role is Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

Fiona said: “We are supporting a charity very close to a lot of our hearts and the children have been excited for our Miles for Mind week.

“How wonderful it was to have the Morpeth Mayor and Mayoress support us at our first run on Monday.

“Our mission at Little Movers UK is to inspire children to be active from an early age – accessing fitness whilst having fun.

“I currently teach family classes, early years PE classes, after school clubs and intergenerational classes.

“I teach more than 160 children a week and I am currently in the process of training new staff so we can increase this number and spread Little Movers magic even further across Northumberland.

“All classes are planned to the National Curriculum and we work closely alongside early years specialists to ensure that our classes are planned to support the development of our tots.

“It is absolutely vital that we give our children opportunities from a very young age to access exercise and support them making healthy lifestyle choices.”

More information about the franchise is available online at www.littlemovers.net/morpeth-northumberland-south