A grant boost for EnergyWise in Morpeth

A Morpeth-based community organisation is offering energy efficiency advice to local residents through its EnergyWise project after receiving a £1,997 grant from E.ON’s Energising Communities Fund.

The initiative was devised by Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL) volunteers who have previously received training in both energy efficiency and awareness.

It is delivered via dedicated workshops and one-to-one engagement within other activities and services provided by NCEL – including its community allotments, handyperson service and job club.

Advice on efficient use of heating and hot water, working out the cost of your energy and identifying potential ways to lower your energy use at home is available through the EnergyWise project until the end of February.

NCEL manager Brooke Burgess said: “NCEL was set up in Stobhill in 2008 to tackle the social and economic issues faced by local residents.

“We’re recognised as a community hub and have evolved to best serve the needs of local people.

“Last year, we felt it was important to find a proactive way to educate people about how they’re using their energy and encourage energy efficiency in their homes by promoting fuel-saving habits.

“We wanted to provide practical knowledge that people could apply to their everyday lives.”

Suzanne Roe, E.ON’s corporate responsibility and community relations manager, said: “There are simple steps people can take in their homes to ensure they don’t use more energy than they need.

“NCEL is established in the community and well-placed to share energy efficiency advice with residents. For us, it’s identifying the best way to get the message out and we’re pleased to support these kinds of projects.”

Morpeth residents wishing to access energy efficiency advice should get in touch with NCEL at the Stobhill Link Centre – either in person, or by calling the team on 01670 519575.