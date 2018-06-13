A great turnout once again for Chamber of Trade’s major event

Thousands of people flocked to Morpeth on Sunday for another Fair Day full of family fun.

On what was a mixed day weather-wise, there was glorious sunshine when Mayor Jack Gebhard started the Under 13s Fun Run and he was guest of honour in the lead car for the parade of vintage transport that included motorbikes, cars and army vehicles.

There were plenty of participants in the Fair Day Under 13s Fun Run around the town centre on Sunday morning. Picture by Doug Harrison.

The event included its usual wide diversity of stalls, including a food court and a range of craft stalls on Oldgate, a funfair in Newmarket and pony rides, birds of prey and a dog show on the High Stanners. There was also a local history exhibition in the Town Hall over the weekend.

Unfortunately, a heavy downpour early in the afternoon cleared many of the estimated 30,000 visitors from the streets and caused curtailment of the entertainment on the main stage. However, the sun shone again and many people returned to the streets to enjoy the remainder of the day.

Fair Day is organised by the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and its chairman, Ken Brown, said: “A lot of Chamber members, especially Lee Richardson our Fair Day manager this year, put in a lot of effort to the planning and organisation of the event.

“In addition, a number of members of the community gave up a lot of their time on the day to provide support and really make the event tick.”

The entertainment on the stage at Morpeth Fair Day included brass band music. Picture by Doug Harrison.

As well as giving the opening address for the event, Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard greeted a number of visitors on the day. Picture by Doug Harrison.

A group of youngsters enjoy one of the rides at the funfair, which was located once again in Newmarket. Picture by Doug Harrison.

The parade of vintage vehicles also included a couple of modern motorbikes used for the Northumbria Blood Bikes service. Picture by Doug Harrison.