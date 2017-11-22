A hair-raising way to help good causes

A six-year-old boy put his first ever proper haircut to good use.

And as well as donating his long locks, Sam Brown raised more than £1,100 for this year’s BBC Children in Need appeal.

Sam Brown after the haircut. The shirt he is wearing shows how much hair he had beforehand.

The Morpeth First School pupil was featured on BBC Look North’s coverage last Friday.

His hair has been sent to the Little Princess Trust charity, which provides real-hair wigs free of charge to youngsters in the UK and Ireland who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

Sam’s mother, Jessica Lye, said: “He has been growing his hair pretty much since he was born, with only the odd trim, and he never previously wanted a big haircut.

“But he recently changed his mind and when a friend suggested doing a charity event for Children in Need, he thought it was a brilliant idea.

Sam Brown during the haircut.

“After hearing about the Little Princess Trust, we as a family then decided to donate the hair that was going to be cut off to the charity. We went along to a barbers in Shiremoor as my friend Andrea works there – she has a girl of a similar age to Sam and they used to play together in baby and toddler groups.

“He absolutely loved the experience and we’ve had to watch the footage several times.

“Sharing the story online meant some people I didn’t know made a donation, which was lovely.

“We’ve had great support from fellow parents and staff at Morpeth First School and as I have a daughter at Goosehill Private Nursery, they had a whip-round to add to the total.

“There have also been donations from fellow members of the Slimming World group I’m part of in Morpeth and one member knitted Sam a hat for after the haircut.”