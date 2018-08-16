A-level delight for students at Pont High

The hard work of students at Ponteland High School has paid dividends as they have achieved an outstanding set of A-level results this year.

There was an improvement from last year to 54 per cent of all entries being awarded A* to B and nine per cent were the top grade, up from five per cent in 2017.

Rosi Fisher.

More than 40 per cent of entries were graded A* to B in the following subjects: maths, further maths, English language, English literature, biology, chemistry, physics, art, business studies, geography, history, economics, religious studies, psychology, media and film studies, French, German, Cambridge Technical (CTEC) business and CTEC information technology.

Average points per entry has increased to 34 from 30.

This was the first year where the vast majority of A-level courses were based on recent Government reforms, meaning that subjects were two-year linear courses, results were decoupled from AS levels and final grades were mostly dependent on terminal exams.

Students achieving excellent grades included the following: Amber Covington: 4 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths, physics; Elliott Blain: 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths; Annabel Cardno: 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths; Rosi Fisher: 3 x A* – biology, chemistry, maths; Lauren Errington: 2 x A*, 2 x A; Maddie Tiffen: 2 x A*, 1 x A, 1 x B; Kieran Jones: 2 x A*, 1 x A; Megan Bradley: 2 x A*, 1 x B; Adam Crooks: 2 x A*, 1 x B; Ben Carrington: 2 x A*, 1 x C; Matthew Eggleston: 1 x A*, 3 x A; Anna De Natale: 1 x A*, 2 x A; Edward Hamilton: 1 x A*, 1 x A, 2 x B; Amrit Notey: 1 x A*, 1 x A, 1 x B; Molly Carpenter: 1 x A*, 1 x B, 1 x C.

Maddie Tiffen, left, and Annabel Cardno.

Lucy Denyer, Sam Denyer, Jacob Dodgson, Clare Feechan, Matthew Lee, Gabriel McStravick and Sam Williamson all achieved three As. Sam Denyer also got a B.

The results of James Bishop, Sophie Carruthers and Will Hogarth included a CTEC Distinction*.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “Our staff and students have adapted incredibly well to the introduction of the new style A-level qualifications.

“These have been purposely designed to provide stretch and challenge for all students and are clearly more difficult than previously.

Megan Bradley.

“I have to pay tribute to the work of our staff, who have planned for and taught these new A-level courses. They have been superb in their approach and diligence to ensure that our students are well-served during their time in our Sixth Form.

“It is testament to the strength across our curriculum offer that 19 subjects have achieved at least 40 per cent A* to B grades.

“Also, to improve on our previous outcomes in 2017 is very satisfying and something for the whole school community to be proud of.

“Our students have applied themselves diligently and fully deserve their results. They have worked closely with staff and responded positively to their prompting and advice.

Andrew Potter.

“At this time, I am sure our student body would all want to acknowledge the excellent support they have received from their parents – these results are often testament to the joint hard work and endeavour of everyone involved, including parents.

“As this year group prepare to move on to further study or work, I would like to thank them for the brilliant contribution they have made to our school.

“They have been outstanding ambassadors for our school and we all wish them every success in the future.”