A productive winter for women’s group

Morpeth Town WI

Members of Morpeth Town WI have been busy and extremely productive over the winter months, using their skills and learning new ones to provide donations to local charities.

In November the group took a table at Morpeth Mistletoe Fair in the Town Hall.

Everything it sold was made by members – traditional WI fare such as knitted items, sewing, jams, chutneys, cakes, along with other items made at home workshops.

People held the workshops in their homes to teach fellow members new skills. Many of them had never made these things before and the creations were wonderful.

They made fresh Christmas wreaths using greenery and plants from their gardens, mosaic hearts using broken crockery and vintage china, and festive garlands from oranges, bay leaves, etc.

More than £500 was made from the sale and half of this will be donated to Contact Mental Health charity in Morpeth.

At the same time as making the produce for the fair, several members were making quilts and blankets for the Linus project.

They handed over 27 of them, a fantastic total, to Liz Villalobos, who is the local Linus representative.

Project Linus UK is a volunteer organisation to provide security and comfort to sick and traumatised babies, children and teenagers by giving them homemade patchwork quilts and knitted blankets.