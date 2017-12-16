A pub role to make the tastebuds tingle

Following a major refurbishment, a Ponteland pub has named the two people who will be taking up a tasty new role.

The Badger celebrated the re-opening with a new menu, which it hopes will excite guests and encourage them to while away many hours in the cosy surroundings.

And as a thank-you to Ponteland for all its support, landlord Peter Drummond held a vote among the team to elect two Top Tasters – who would be invited to taste new menu items, help with bar selections and provide honest opinions and recommendations for the pub.

With the final votes cast, he has revealed that the position has gone to Lyndsey and James Irwin.

Lyndsey said: “Both James and I are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the team at the Badger as its Top Tasters and having known Peter for over 15 years, the change has been amazing.

“We’re really proud of the team and all the work they’ve put in to retain the pub’s character, and the new look is simply the cherry on top of the cake.”

As well as the freshly prepared British dishes from the new menu, visitors can choose from a selection of gins, ales and wines on offer behind the bar.

Peter said: “We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after a long walk with their four-legged friends or simply to relax and read the Sunday paper.

“We have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests – both regulars and first-timers – love the transformation.”