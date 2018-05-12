A trip down memory lane with decades of delights

Hepscott WI began its AGM with a minute’s silence for member Shirley Bell who sadly died earlier this month.

President Lynda Wadge paid a moving tribute to Shirley, who had been a member of the WI at Hepscott for over 40 years.

At our 11th birthday we welcomed WI Adviser Brenda Houlison for the ninth and last time, as she is retiring this year, to oversee proceedings.

Secretary Carol Reed gave a presentation reflecting the last year and those on the committee who agreed to stand again were approved.

Dorothy Cowans stood down after 11 years and was warmly thanked for all her hard work by Lynda, who was re-elected President by popular demand.

Carolyn Reid re-joined the committee, but sadly no others volunteered. It would be good to welcome some new ladies to the committee to bring fresh ideas. There are still vacancies.

Committee meetings are friendly, fuelled by lovely refreshments, and as tasks are spread among us the work is not onerous.

To reflect the centenary of the Northumberland Federation, members were asked to bring an item from one of the last ten decades and a Guess The Decade competition allowed us to revive old memories.

Star of the show was a beautiful collection of 1920’s and 1930’s hatpins brought by Margaret Robson. The winner was Sandra Armstrong with a lot of lucky guesses.

A new custom was begun whereby members with birthdays choose a surprise present enclosed in a pretty bag. As members with birthdays from January to April got to pick a gift the idea received full support.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, May 15, when a team from the charity Daft As A Brush will tell us about their work. Anyone who would like to come along will be welcome.