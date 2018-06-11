A useful facility for service and businesses

A specialist purpose-built breathing apparatus training facility is now available at Pegswood Community Fire Station.

This will allow firefighters the opportunity to train in a realistic yet safe environment, meaning that personnel continue to have the necessary skills and experience to ensure the safety of communities is maintained.

The unit, which is also available for commercial training, has been designed to replicate realistic fire conditions that may be encountered in a range of buildings – including domestic homes, larger residential properties, business premises and factory units.

Paul Hedley, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) Chief Fire Officer, said: “Our breathing apparatus training facility is specifically designed to allow us to train our personnel and other businesses in a realistic yet safe environment, which is supported by inbuilt safety features like temperature monitoring.

“We have the ability to create unique training courses to meet varying requirements for businesses, while also training our own personnel to tackle a range of fires and build upon their knowledge.”

The highly trained and experienced delivery team works closely with businesses, local authorities and other emergency service partners in delivering courses such as fire warden and fire extinguisher awareness, evacuation techniques including evacuation chair, team building days, basic firefighting and breathing apparatus initial acquisition and maintenance training.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member with responsibility for NFRS, said: “The new facility at Pegswood Community Fire Station provides excellent breathing apparatus training within Northumberland.

“The safety of everyone who lives, works and visits the county is our priority and this training facility will provide the opportunity to not only maintain, but also improve training provision for our fire service.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the training facility and how it could benefit your business or the employer you work for, call the commercial training unit on 01670 621145 or email NFRScommercialcourses@northumberland.gov.uk