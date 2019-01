Carol singing around Longhirst village and carol services at both St John’s Church, Longhirst, and St Andrew’s Church, Bothal, raised an impressive £732 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This was presented by Rev John Park, third from left in picture, to the fund-raising manager for Northumberland, Sarah Goldie, who is far right in the picture, to further the work of the local Macmillan care and support teams.

Also pictured are some of the carol singers.