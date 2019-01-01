A wander, lunch, quiz and friends catch-up

morpeth footpaths society

On Sunday, December 16, Morpeth Footpaths Society met for its final walk of the year.

Traditionally, this is the Chairman’s Walk, arranged and led by the Chairman, followed by lunch at a nearby pub.

After a freezing Saturday, the weather gods were smiling on us, with perfectly clear, sunny conditions for a 4.7-mile wander around Ponteland and Darras Hall, attended by many members.

Our walk was followed by an excellent lunch in the dining room at The Badger pub, where we were joined by past members, giving an opportunity to catch up with friends we may not have seen for some time.

Lunch was interspersed with a quiz compiled by Daventry, which caused the usual arguments and requests for half a point here and there.

The 2019 walking programme will be announced soon. More details can be found at www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.com