A wheelie good time for fund-raisers at annual race

Fund-raisers had a wheelie good time supporting a charity close to their hearts.

More than 50 teams took part in three races in Ponteland’s annual Wheelbarrow Race on New Year’s Day.

And among them was a team racing for St Oswald’s Hospice and its Tynedale Hospice at Home.

The charity’s own senior chef Dave Taylor strapped a bulky kitchen sink to his back for the run as part of the team Everything But The Kitchen Sink. He was joined by previous hospice volunteer Claire Richardson in the barrow.

Danielle Callender, fund-raiser at St Oswald’s, said: “The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race is a great event in our social calendar and every year I look forward to going.

“As soon as I see Dave Taylor with that kitchen sink strapped to his back I just crack up.

“St Oswald’s really appreciates being one of the chosen charities for the race as it helps raise so much.

“This year we received over £1,300, which will enable us to continue to provide high quality care to our patients and their families.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the organisers, sponsors, volunteers and supporters of the event.

“The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race is a ‘wheely’ fun way to start the year off and help raise those much needed funds for the hospice, and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of local communities.”

She added: “At St Oswald’s we need to raise £7.5million each year through charitable giving to keep our doors open.”

Organised by volunteers from the Ponteland 41 Club and Ponteland Rugby Club, the race has been running for more than 700 years and has become increasingly popular over the years, attracting more than 60 participants last year.

Barry Hankinson, Chairman at Ponteland 41 Club, said: “Ponteland 41 Club members are proud to sponsor this traditional family fun event and continue our close working relationship with the Ponteland Rugby Club, Tynedale Hospice at Home and St Oswald’s Hospice.

“Both hospices are worthy of all our continuing support.”