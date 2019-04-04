A1 reopens after fatal accident at Felton

The A1 has now fully reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours following a fatal collision early today (Thursday).

Northumbria Police received a report of the collision between a BMW travelling southbound and an HGV travelling northbound on the A1 near Felton at about 1.30am.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

A 28-year-old man who was driving the BMW driver sustained life-threatening injuries and sadly died shortly upon arrival to hospital.

At 2.39pm, the police confirmed the road had reopened in a tweet: 'The A1 is now fully open near Felton after a fatal collision earlier today. Thank you for your patience whilst officers and partners worked to clear the road and carry out enquiries. Anyone with any dashcam footage is asked to contact officers via 101 & quote ref number 41 04/04/19.'