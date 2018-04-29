ACCIDENTS: Guide to feel secure at home

Everyone deserves a home in which they can feel comfortable and secure.

Unfortunately, more accidents happen in the home than anywhere else, and people over the age of 65 are most at risk of severe injury.

In response, Independent Age, the older people’s charity, has launched a new, free advice guide to help older people and their families identify and reduce some of the most common safety risks in their homes.

The free guide, called ‘Home safety: How to spot risks and prevent accidents’, is suitable for people who live in their own home, and offers simple and effective ways to tackle some of the most common safety risks encountered by older people.

It provides practical information on safety across a range of domestic areas such as fire, electricity, fuel, food and water.

Most serious accidents involving older people usually happen on the stairs or in the kitchen, and almost three-quarters of falls among people aged 65 and over result in arm, leg and shoulder injuries.

‘Home safety’ provides advice and information on minimising the likelihood of having a fall, including the installation of grab rails, and activities which help to improve strength, balance and flexibility.

‘Home safety’ is free to order and download from www.independentage.org/home-safety or can be ordered for free by calling 0800 319 6789.

To make a donation or find out more about how you can support the work of Independent Age and help older people stay independent, please visit independentage.org.

Lucy Harmer

Director of Services

Independent Age