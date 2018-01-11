Advice to students on getting their 2018 finances in order

Students are being encouraged to use January to organise their finances.

The Student Loans Company (SLC) is urging students in Morpeth to make it a resolution to get their student finances in shape for 2018.

Officials at the company have offered some tips for new and returning students to make the application process as smooth as possible.

Derek Ross, Executive Director of Operations at SLC, said: “We are expecting to process almost two million applications next year so it makes sense to get your application in early.

“Even if you don’t have a confirmed place on a course, you can still apply for funding when the service opens.

“Parents and partners can help by pulling together key information, including their income details and National Insurance Numbers, which may be needed to support the application process.”

For more information about student loans visit www.slc.co.uk